Rev. Obofour breaks the internet with wild dance moves(video)

Reverend Obofour has lit the internet with another dancing video. The man of God, father of triplets is still in the celebration mood after the grand christening of his newborns.

In a new video, Obofour of Anointed Palace Chapel together sandwiched between some other 4 gentlemen is seen in a formation dance to Master KG’s popular song ‘Jerusalem’. It’s just beautiful.

Obofour on some dance moves…. pic.twitter.com/Si0zJ20kTA — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) October 26, 2020

This is not the first time the pace lap preacher has been on captured dancing. He most of the time dance to trending songs in his church during live sermons. So its’ not a new thing seeing him ‘boggie’.

Rev Obofour recently held a lavish naming ceremony for for his newly born triplets. The event which came off on Saturday, September 26, 2020 saw great personalities in attendance.

The stellar program was attended by Becca, Jackie Appiah, music producer Kaywa, Afia Schwar, Mr. Drew, Kwaku Manu, Kwame Oboadie, and a host of others repping in all thier might. In fact, it was a great moment for the Obofour family.