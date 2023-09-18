type here...
Rev Owusu Bempah publishes his HIV test results after Nana Agradaa’s claim of infecting him with the virus

By Mr. Tabernacle
A few weeks ago, Reverend Owusu found himself embroiled in a revived feud with his long-standing adversary, Evangelist Mama Pat, who had called him out.

However, the recent twist in this ongoing saga took a more shocking and personal turn.

In a striking attack, Nana Agradaa, a prominent figure, claimed that she had deliberately infected Reverend Owusu Bempah with HIV.

She alleged that she had administered a whopping 16 gallons of HIV into the preacher’s system and boldly asserted that there was no possible cure for his condition.

Nana Agradaa further contended that she had infected him while ostensibly helping to heal a sore on his leg.

These allegations sent shockwaves through the public, intensifying the feud to unprecedented levels.

In a surprising turn of events, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah chose to respond by publicly disclosing his HIV status.

He took this unprecedented step by releasing the results of an HIV test conducted at MDS-LANCELET Laboratories on September 16, 2023.

The video displaying the HIV test result aimed to reassure the public and prove that he did not have the virus in his system.

Reverend Bempah’s decision to make this personal information public was a deliberate move to counter the serious allegations made against him.

