When Sarkodie rapped about his disgust for fake designer brands in his song “No Fugazy“, it seems he really meant every word of his lyrics.

The Tema-based rapper, born Micheal Owusu Addo, had his fans and followers jaw-dropped after he shared dapper photos of him rocking expensive ensembles from head to toe on Saturday.

Checks revealed that the Nike MAG: Back To The Future (2011) sneakers he wore for the photoshoot cost a whopping 16,209 euros which is equivalent to GHc150,508.24.

READ MORE: Ghanaians slam Sarkodie for buying 1.5 billion sneaker

The price of fine ass sneakers caught everyone’s attention so much that conversation about his jacket was kicked to the curb.

Some Ghanaians talked extensively against the musician spending heavily on one footwear whose cost price could have fed many of his hungry fans and homeless street kids in his city.

Well, you are about to blown away by our new revelation about the cost of the Louis Vuitton Virgil Abloh Iridescent SS19 Transparent Windbreaker Jacket he matched with the neon footwear that glows in the dark.

GHPage.com deep-dive checks reveal the Louis Vuitton and Virgil Abloh collaboration jacket cost a whopping GHC187,500 (1.8 billion old cedis, equivalent to $25,000).

If the sneaker got you mesmerised and mouth-opened, then this jacket would have you swear heavens that Sarkodie is not stingy as purported.

He is arguably a self-centred musician whose branding matters most to him than the people who consume his music and attend his concerts to make him rich.