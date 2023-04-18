“… I’m out for revenge…” – Archipalago hits back at Freezy McBones

- Advertisement -

Palago Mufasa has clapped back at Freezy McBone via a subtle jab caption on his Instagram page moments ago.

The socialite-turned-singer Archipalago caption suggested that he is out to take revenge on Freezy whom he described as ‘Nigga’ in the post.

Palago as he is noted will not let this slide until he damages and also in equal measure comes at McBones.

READ ALSO: Freezy McBones fires & exposes Archipalago in a fresh video

TAKE A LOOK AT HIS POST

Archipalago’s social media subtle jab comes after

The New Boxing Sensation from Ghana Jackson Freezy Macbones born Seth Gyimah served it hot to him in a new video.

An angry Freezy lambasted the loudmouth socialite over his constant attack on Ghanaians living abroad and making life.

Freezy Macbones who from Zero is now a Hero with the Dollars insulted Archipalago mercilessly amid advising him to wake up and do something meaningful with his life.