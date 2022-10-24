type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsI won’t reverse free SHS - President Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians
News

I won’t reverse free SHS – President Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians

By Mr. Tabernacle
Nana Akufo Addo looking all happy for the cameras
Nana Akufo Addo
- Advertisement -

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made it clear that he will not under any circumstances reverse the free senior high school (SHS) policy.

He said those advocating a review were those who initially opposed it. He explained that to the best of his knowledge, reviewing it meant reversing the policy.

The President disclosed this in an interview with the Nkawkaw-based Republic Radio 97.5 Fm in the Kwahu West Municipality in the Eastern Region last Friday to begin his three-day tour of the region.

According to Nana Akufo-Addo, reviewing the free SHS policy would deny a large number of prospective students of poor parentage as well as compromise the quality and access of the programme.

He said the implementation of the free SHS had brought about significant improvement in secondary education and that any attempt to review it would undermine the access and quality of the policy.

Nana Akufo-Addo added that areas of studies that had witnessed significant improvement were Mathematics, Integrated Science, English and Social Studies.

Apart from that, he indicated that the policy had helped many prospective students to access quality education.

Reviewing the policy, Nana Akufo-Addo stated, meant compromising it.

“The first people who opposed the free SHS policy are the same people calling for a review but on the whole the policy has improved secondary education and made it possible for students of poor parentage to access the quality and free SHS programme”.

“I cannot accept the idea of reviewing the free SHS programme since that will deny more Ghanaians from accessing the programme”, President Akufo-Addo stated.

He said although the pastors had good intentions about the policy, he was not against what they were calling for but he would like to know specifically the areas of the free SHS policy they (the pastors) would want to be reviewed.

    Source:GHPAGE

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, October 24, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    78.4 ° F
    78.4 °
    78.4 °
    84 %
    1.4mph
    77 %
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    85 °
    Wed
    84 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    83 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News