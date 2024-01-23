Rewind: “The ball was bouncing in front of me” – Richard Ofori Explains (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Orlando Pirates 3rd choice goalkeeper, Richard Ofori faced criticism from Ghanaians for an abysmal goalkeeping performance which contributed to Mozambique’s second goal, ultimately leading to Ghana’s narrow elimination from the group stage of the tournament.

With numerous Ghanaians expressing disappointment over the early exit and a few even calling for the dissolution of the team due to poor performance, an old video has surfaced that shows Richard Ofori clarifying similar mistakes in a post-match interview after the Mozambique match.

According to him, his intention was not to gift the opponent a goal but instead explained that the ball was bouncing in front of him.

Note: This video and statement came after a similar abysmal performance against Egypt.