type here...
Subscribe
GhPageSportsRewind: “The ball was bouncing in front of me” – Richard Ofori...
Sports

Rewind: “The ball was bouncing in front of me” – Richard Ofori Explains (VIDEO)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Orlando Pirates 3rd choice goalkeeper, Richard Ofori faced criticism from Ghanaians for an abysmal goalkeeping performance which contributed to Mozambique’s second goal, ultimately leading to Ghana’s narrow elimination from the group stage of the tournament.

With numerous Ghanaians expressing disappointment over the early exit and a few even calling for the dissolution of the team due to poor performance, an old video has surfaced that shows Richard Ofori clarifying similar mistakes in a post-match interview after the Mozambique match.

According to him, his intention was not to gift the opponent a goal but instead explained that the ball was bouncing in front of him.

Note: This video and statement came after a similar abysmal performance against Egypt.

TODAY

Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
84 %
2.9mph
75 %
Tue
83 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
88 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more