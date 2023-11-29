type here...
Rich husband gifts wife a brand new Range Rover on their wedding day (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
A video of a wedding ceremony where a groom surprised his wife with a 2023 Range Rover has stirred reactions online.


As soon as the man held up the car key during a wedding ceremony, the guests screamed.
The man’s wife looked surprised by the gift.

She could not say anything for some seconds as she followed the man outside to the car.


The Range Rover was covered and well-decorated in the parking lot. People jubilated more when the car was unveiled.


The bride kissed her groom as an appreciation. @igweofd.east shared their wedding video.

Below are some of the comments from delighted netizens…

Oga_jeff said: “I must recreate this when I’m getting married.”

KINGZY47 said: “This man dey earn in dollars not naira.”

Ate Oghenetega said: “If you like chèât I go collect everything back…”

Amaka said: “E no go pass Anambra man, see his calmness in this all ODOGWU no be noun, na VERB, AN ACTION WORD.”

chiomanlebedum said: “Congratulations, I tap into this blessings in Jesus name Amen Amen

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

