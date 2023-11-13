“Rich man who can’t pay common $120,000″– Sally Mann trolls Shatta Wale – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian loudmouth media personality, Sally Mann, has once again trolled Shatta Wale and tagged him as broke following the reports of the $120,000 charge was slapped on him by an Accra High Court.

Sally Mann made these comment after a court ordered Shatta Wale to pay Wildaland festival event organisers $120,000 for failing to perform at the 2021 edition of the show after being fully paid l.

According to Sally Mann, she is very happy that Shatta Wale has been ordered to pay money for failing to honour an event after being paid.

She said as a rich man he should have been able to easily pay off that debt yet he had to go to court and fight against paying it.

Mann said if Wale is as rich as he claims, he should settle the organisers quickly and prove his claims.

