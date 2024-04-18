Rich Nigerian man promises to take care of Jnr Pope’s children

- Advertisement -

Popular Nigerian business mogul, E-Money privately known as Emeka Okonkwo has promised to play the role of a father in the lives of the children of late Nigerian actor, Jnr Pope.

The socialite, who according to sources was close to Jnr Pope is presently in a state of melancholy.

Whilst mourning his late friend and brother, E-money stated his willingness to take very good care of his late brother’s children.

According to him, before the sudden demise of Jnr Pope, he talked about having three children and being responsible for their well-being.

E-Money claims since these were the last words from his late brother, he has taken it upon himself to raise the children to make his brother feel happy wherever he is.

“Your presence, as both a friend and a brother, is deeply missed, JP. The weight of your absence bears heavily upon our hearts, yet we draw comfort from the belief that God will grant us the resilience to carry forward and uphold the legacy you’ve entrusted to us”, he said.

“We tenderly remember your final words on the boat, ‘Na only me dem born, I get 3 children na me go raise them,’ and we solemnly commit to honoring that vow”, E-Money said as he made a recollection.

He concluded “Your children now find solace in the embrace of the Okonkwo family, and we, as members of that family, pledge to nurture them as you would have wished. Your absence leaves a palpable void, JP and your memory will forever be held dear. Rest peacefully, knowing that you are deeply cherished, and may God’s blessings encompass your soul, your family, and all who hold you in their hearts.”