type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentRichest musician in Ghana: Shatta Wale shows of Gh3.5 billion neck chain
Entertainment

Richest musician in Ghana: Shatta Wale shows of Gh3.5 billion neck chain

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Controversial Ghanaian reggae dancehall pioneer, Shatta Wale, known in real life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah, has shown off a diamond pendant said to be worth $300,000, that is over GH¢3,500,000.

The musician recently sparked debate about the £80,000 he bagged from his performance at the Ghana Music Awards UK. The claim resulted in a war of words between him and some entertainment pundits and presenters.

Shatta Wale took to his social media handles to share visuals of the luxurious necklace as he urged his detractors to join him to win together.

“Don’t fight me, but Join me let’s win together $300k on my neck this time. #Incoming is getting loud” he said.

TODAY

Monday, October 23, 2023
Accra
few clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
83 %
2.9mph
20 %
Mon
84 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
83 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
84 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways