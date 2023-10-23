Richest musician in Ghana: Shatta Wale shows of Gh3.5 billion neck chain

- Advertisement -

Controversial Ghanaian reggae dancehall pioneer, Shatta Wale, known in real life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah, has shown off a diamond pendant said to be worth $300,000, that is over GH¢3,500,000.

The musician recently sparked debate about the £80,000 he bagged from his performance at the Ghana Music Awards UK. The claim resulted in a war of words between him and some entertainment pundits and presenters.

Shatta Wale took to his social media handles to share visuals of the luxurious necklace as he urged his detractors to join him to win together.

“Don’t fight me, but Join me let’s win together $300k on my neck this time. #Incoming is getting loud” he said.