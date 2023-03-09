type here...
Richie Mensah introduced me to alcohol and clubbing – Kuami Eugene

By Kweku Derrick
Kuami Eugene and Richie
Ghanaian highlife singer, Kuami Eugene has disclosed that his first encounter with alcohol was influenced by his record label boss, Richie Mensah.

In a recent “Striped” interview with actress and TV personality Sika Osei, the multi-award-winning musician said the Lynx Entertainment CEO made him taste the alcohol in a club.

The one-time church boy said Richie told him alcohol is a sweet beverage and coerced him to try it. But after taking a sip, he said he was disappointed with the taste.

“The first time I went to the club was with Richie.” I hadn’t been to the club before, and the first time I tasted alcohol was because of Richie. He mixed it, and he was like, “Oh, taste it; it’s nice.” I tried and I was like, arh, this man paa, this thing is not nice oo,” the Lynx signee said.

When asked if his boss had always taken him to drinking establishments, Eugene stated that he now goes there on his own.

He stated that he goes to drinking establishments such as Blue Moon because he is not a clubgoer.

“Now he doesn’t take me there anymore; I go by myself, but I’m not so much of a club type; I go once a year,” he said.

