Rick Ross set to collaborate with Stonebwoy on new project – VIDEO

American rapper and music executive, Rick Ross, has revealed his intention to collaborate with Ghanaian reggae dancehall sensation Stonebwoy on an up coming project.

In a video shared on Ghpage TV on instagram, Ross expressed his desire to work on a project in Africa, specifically with African artists, and mentioned Stonebwoy and Diamond Platnumz as potential collaborators.

This news has sparked conversations on social media with fans happy and trolling other fan bases.

Check out the video below