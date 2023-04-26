“He is the right one for me” – 50-year-old Date Rush contestant gushes over her 28-year-old date

- Advertisement -

A 50-year-old woman from the United States who participated in Date Rush – a match-making reality show in Ghana – has touted the 28-year-old man he met “as the right one for me”

Nana Abena, mother-of-five grown children, who stormed the show in search of love said this during a dairy reveal of their first date.

“He was the right one for me. I’m not in love with him yet, but he’s a good guy, and we’re off to a great start. He has even met two of my children. At the barest minimum, we will be friends, but I’m very interested in Stephen,” she said during the interview.

Stephen, on the other hand, also indicated that he was very interested in Nana Abena, even if their bond does not grow into a relationship.

“Time will tell whether we are truly in love or it is just a feeling I have for her. Even if we don’t end up in a relationship, I would like to keep her as a friend for a very long time,” Stephen said.

The duo also indicated that they have not started dating yet, but they are both very positive about their prospects. Stephen is yet to introduce her to his family.