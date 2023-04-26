type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"He is the right one for me" – 50-year-old Date Rush contestant...
Entertainment

“He is the right one for me” – 50-year-old Date Rush contestant gushes over her 28-year-old date

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
date rush contestants Stephen and Nana Abena
- Advertisement -

A 50-year-old woman from the United States who participated in Date Rush – a match-making reality show in Ghana – has touted the 28-year-old man he met “as the right one for me”

Nana Abena, mother-of-five grown children, who stormed the show in search of love said this during a dairy reveal of their first date.

“He was the right one for me. I’m not in love with him yet, but he’s a good guy, and we’re off to a great start. He has even met two of my children. At the barest minimum, we will be friends, but I’m very interested in Stephen,” she said during the interview.

Stephen, on the other hand, also indicated that he was very interested in Nana Abena, even if their bond does not grow into a relationship.

Time will tell whether we are truly in love or it is just a feeling I have for her. Even if we don’t end up in a relationship, I would like to keep her as a friend for a very long time,” Stephen said.

The duo also indicated that they have not started dating yet, but they are both very positive about their prospects. Stephen is yet to introduce her to his family.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, April 26, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    70 %
    5.1mph
    20 %
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    82 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    89 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News