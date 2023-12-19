type here...
Right or wrong; Trending photos of Mzbel breastfeeding her daughter causes stir – PHOTOS

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Controversial veteran Ghanaian singer, Mzbel has taken social media by surprise to share adorable photos of her newborn baby.

Mzbel could be seen in the trending photos breastfeeding her beautiful baby girl much to the admiration of many.

The ’16 year’ hitmaker welcomed her baby girl in June this year which became a talk of town as many wanted to know the man responsible.

The 43-year-old mother of two refused to share the identity of her baby daddy. Despite showing off an engagement ring, Mzbel made it clear that she wasn’t going to show off her baby daddy.

Check out her now trending pictures below

