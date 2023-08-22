Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome their second child

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Famous billionaire singer, Rihanna and her finacee A$AP Rocky reportedly welcome baby number two.

The fenty boss and businesswoman, Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky have reportedly welcomed their second child, a baby boy.

TMZ reports that the 35-year-old secretly gave birth to another baby boy earlier this month.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ the baby arrived August 3rd in Los Angeles, USA.

Recall that the couple welcomed their first child together, RZA Athelston Mayers, on May 13, 2022.L as reported by GhPage.com.

Rihanna announced to all and sundry that she is expecting second child after she pulled down the zipper of her jacket to reveal the growing baby bump during her performance at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime in Phoenix.