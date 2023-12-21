type here...
Entertainment
Entertainment

Rihanna reveals Davido’s ‘Unavailable’ song as her song of the year – (Video)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Light has shone on Davido as popular American singer, Rihanna in a fresh statement reveals that singer’s hit song “Unavailable” is her song of the year.

Rihanna, a multiple Grammy award winning singer made this known during an interview with Complex.

The billionaire in the viral video was spotted doing the “Unavailable” dance challenge at a recent event of her fashion fashion brand, Fenty, The Creeper.

Rihanna was seen swinging her hands as she was flanked by her partner, A$AP Rocky and members of her Fenty team.

Davido reacted to her statement and out of excitement wrote: “I made a pandemic”.

Watch the video below

