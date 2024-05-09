Woni twaasidi, Kwasiabaa why are you not wearing your ring – Afia Schwar passionately rain insults on MzGee

Afia Schwar continues her relentless attacks on MzGee, this time with even more intensity and heated language. In a recent video, Afia Schwar mercilessly insulted MzGee, targeting her womanhood without holding back.

The insults hurled by Afia Schwar were too explicit to be detailed here, but the aggression and ferocity with which she directed her energy at MzGee were evident.

Alongside the insults, Afia Schwar reiterated a series of allegations against MzGee, delving into what she claimed to be the media personality’s past secrets.

Among the allegations, Afia Schwar asserted that MzGee engaged in unethical practices by selling her body to her superiors to gain favours during her time at Multimedia Group Limited, her former workplace.



Additionally, Schwar alleged that MzGee had a romantic relationship with Mark Okraku Mantey, who is now the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts, and that this relationship contributed to her receiving preferential treatment.



Not stopping there, Afia Schwar went on to claim that MzGee had a year-long affair with Raymond Acquah, also a colleague at Multimedia before they got married.



These allegations have stirred controversy and sparked discussions within the media industry and among the public.