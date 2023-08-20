type here...
Entertainment
Entertainment

“Lookalike till we die”: Robest GH unveils Nana Ama Mcbrown’s lookalike in funny video

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Robest GH, in a hilarious TikTok video, unveiled the lookalike of popular Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown. The funny TikTok sensation had a cloth covered on the head of the young lady as he did a countdown.

After the countdown, the cloth was taken off and underneath it was a young lady in a school uniform who looked a lot like the actress.

Social media sensation Robest GH, in a video, introduced Ghanaians to a striking doppelgänger of Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown. The funny clip has gone viral, leaving viewers in stitches.

Robest GH, who is known for his hilarious antics on TikTok, orchestrated the unveiling with his signature comical antics. The video showed him introducing his audience to a young woman with a cloth wrapped over her. The young woman stood beside him as he began a countdown, building anticipation.

As the countdown ended, he took off the cloth in a dramatic fashion whisking it away and revealing the young lady who was sporting a school uniform, one similar to what McBrown wore in a viral video. To the surprise of many, there was an uncanny resemblance between the young lady and the popular actress.

The young lady had a look mirroring of McBrown’s features, from her smile to her distinctive mannerisms.

