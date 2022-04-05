type here...
Rolls Royce Phantom covered in gold spotted being used as a Taxi [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
Gold plated Taxi in India
Social media users have been stunned by a video of a Rolls Royce Phantom converted into a taxi for commercial purposes – an unusual spectacle to behold.

The luxury vehicle which cost a fortune and is mostly owned by the rich was spotted on the streets of India used to chauffeur ordinary citizens.

The car whose price starts from GHC3.4 million ($460,000) was covered in gold, giving it a standout look anywhere it is spotted.

What many would consider a priced asset that is reserved for VIP events or special outings was made to look like something of less value.

In 2019, Ghanaian business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite acquired a black 2019 Rolls Royce Phantom VIII weeks after it was released.

Photos of the whip sighted online showed the car embossed with a customised number plate D-2 19.

The car was estimated to be worth about GHC2.4 million at the cost of $460,000 then. But due to the depreciation of the cedi, it is now worth GHC3.4 million after 3 years.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite aquired a black 2019 Rolls Royce Phantom VIII the same year it was launched

For a wealthy man like Dr Despite to see one of his most cherished automobiles transformed into a taxi seems like an insult.

What he sees as a valuable asset is considered less valuable by some other wealthy folk.

