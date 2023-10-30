type here...
Romantic man flies from USA to Kenya for a date only to find his date fully pregnant

By Osei Emmanuel
A romantic black American man has recounted what his worst date experience was and it sounds very interesting and funny.

Quoting a tweet about what people’s worst date experiences have been on Twitter/X, the user, Morris_KE narrated that, he flew from Atlanta where he is based to Nairobi for a date with a lady he has been chatting with for sometime.

According to him, he reserved a table at a popular restaurant in Nairobi, bought some flowers and sent his driver to go pick his date up.

But unfortunately, his eyes saw something that shocked and shook his feet.

To his surprised the lady he was in the talking stage with came to the restaurant fully and visibly pregnant.

