Entertainment

So it means the rumours are true? – Reactions to clip of Asantewaa & Dancegod getting intimate in public

By Mr. Tabernacle
Asantewaa and Dancegod Lloyd have dominated headlines for the past after rumours went rife that they were in a serious romantic relationship.

The rumours also have it that the relationship produced a pregnancy in the process but aborted it to avoid embarrassment and shame.

All these were allegedly leaked by Eyram, who has been beefing with Asantewaa for the past two months now after allegedly spending her Ghs 30,000 with her cousin’s husband who is a building contractor.

In the heat of the widespread rumours, a video of Dancegod Llyod smooching Asantewaa and cuddling her like his lover has gone viral.

This clip has raised eyebrows forcing a lot of people to believe the rumour that they were lovers sometime ago.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

The video has garnered massive reactions on the internet. Below are a few comments gathered;

Res Lovia: “A married woman paa see o!”

Killer Nkuto: “So this rumours bi some true distin bi”

Kelvin Anokye334: “Hmmmm..smh”

