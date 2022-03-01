type here...
GhPageNewsRussia invasion: First batch of Ukraine-based Ghanaian students arrive home
News

Russia invasion: First batch of Ukraine-based Ghanaian students arrive home

By Kweku Derrick
ghanaians in ukraine
- Advertisement -

Ghana has become the first African country to evacuate its nationals fleeing Ukraine amid tension in the country after Russia’s invasion on February 24.

The first batch of 17 evacuees who are largely students touched down at the Kotoka International Airport on Tuesday morning.

The Ministery for Foreign Affairs had earlier said some 460 students have left Ukraine en route to Poland, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic.

They are expected to return home in the coming days.

Some students who arrived in the capital, Accra recounted the struggles they encountered before arriving in the country.

“We got to the border at 6:00 pm on Friday. It took 12 hours to cross the border amid fighting with Ukrainians. The boys had it so badly. The women also struggled, but it was tougher for the men,” a student said.

The total number of Ghanaians living in Ukraine is unknown and the government is currently meeting parents and guardians to document all students in the country.

It is estimated that more than 1,000 Ghanaian nationals are currently studying or working in Ukraine.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, March 1, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    83.3 ° F
    83.3 °
    83.3 °
    72 %
    2.6mph
    59 %
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News