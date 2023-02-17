type here...
Ruth Ama Gyan-Darkwa: 18-year-old GH student becomes youngest PhD student in the USA

By Albert
Ruth Ama Gyan-Darkwa has become the youngest PhD holder at the University of New Mexico in the United States of America.

Ruth is currently Ghana’s youngest university graduate, having graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in 2021 at age 17.

Ruth was admitted to the university at the age of 13 to pursue a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics. She graduated first in her class and went on to the University of New Mexico.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in the United States is Ruth’s dream employer after she completes her doctoral study in electrical engineering there.

The former St. Louis Senior High School student originally gained attention when she was accepted as KNUST’s youngest-ever student. Now, at the age of 17, she is the youngest Ghanaian university graduate.

She attended the Abraham Lincoln Junior High School and the Christ Our Hope International School in Kumasi before to SHS.

Ruth comes from a family of Mathematicians with his after being a professor who teaches at Prempeh College. She had the following to say:

“I was able to overcome the many challenges because God saw me through, and I looked to him at all times. Also, I had my eyes focused on the end goal. Some of my course mates felt intimidated because they thought I was too brilliant. Others wondered if I was cut for the journey. All these brought me to the point of questioning my potential but found solace in how far I have come, the support I received and the future that awaits me,” she said.

