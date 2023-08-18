S3 asa: 17-year-old TikToker, Ama Official is pregnant for Asantewaa’s brother after raw ‘tatata’ for fame

- Advertisement -

It all began when a secondary school student and an aspiring TikTok influencer known as Ama Official who happens to be just 17 years old, visited Kay Verli’s home seeking assistance in gaining popularity on social media and she planned on ditching school.

Unfortunately, the situation took a dark turn as Kay Verli allegedly took advantage of the young girl’s naivety and engaged in bedroom activities with her.

Following their encounter, Kay Verli purportedly gave Ama Official a paltry sum of Ghc150, instructing her to use the money to pay for a guest house and the remainder for her transportation from Accra to Obuasi.

17-year-old famed Ghanaian TikToker, Ama Official has wildly alleged that she’s pregnant for Asantewaa’s brother Kay Verli.

As asserted by Ama Official who slept with Kay Verli a little over a month ago, the male TikToker ejaculated into her during their infamous atopa session.

Watch the video below to know more