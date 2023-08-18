type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsS3 asa: 17-year-old TikToker, Ama Official is pregnant for Asantewaa’s brother after...
News

S3 asa: 17-year-old TikToker, Ama Official is pregnant for Asantewaa’s brother after raw ‘tatata’ for fame

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Ama Official and her ex-boyfriend enjoying themselves
Ama-Official-and-boyfriend
- Advertisement -

It all began when a secondary school student and an aspiring TikTok influencer known as Ama Official who happens to be just 17 years old, visited Kay Verli’s home seeking assistance in gaining popularity on social media and she planned on ditching school.

Unfortunately, the situation took a dark turn as Kay Verli allegedly took advantage of the young girl’s naivety and engaged in bedroom activities with her.

Following their encounter, Kay Verli purportedly gave Ama Official a paltry sum of Ghc150, instructing her to use the money to pay for a guest house and the remainder for her transportation from Accra to Obuasi.

17-year-old famed Ghanaian TikToker, Ama Official has wildly alleged that she’s pregnant for Asantewaa’s brother Kay Verli.

As asserted by Ama Official who slept with Kay Verli a little over a month ago, the male TikToker ejaculated into her during their infamous atopa session.

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

Watch the video below to know more

Subscribe to watch new videos

TODAY

Friday, August 18, 2023
Accra
light rain
75.6 ° F
75.6 °
75.6 °
94 %
4.2mph
75 %
Fri
75 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
81 °
Tue
79 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways