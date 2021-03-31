The 'pure water' seller who directed traffic in Kumasi in which video went viral gets sponsorship

The lady identified as Comfort Dadzie, turned herself into a traffic director after the traffic light stopped functioning due to a power outage in the area in Kumasi near KNUST.

Comfort sells water in traffic around the ‘Top High’ traffic light, an area near the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

After the video which went viral after it got posted on social media has lured help into the life of the unexpected seller.

One gentleman named Mcee Lento Live, who heard the story of the lady has offered to sponsor her through school to become a beautician.

The support came after Comfort came on Nhyira FM in Kumasi on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, to tell her story, which obviously touched a lot of listeners.

In a post sighted by GHPage on Facebook, Lento claimed he placed a call to Nhyira Fm to be linked to Comfort.

He stated that Comfort will be enrolled in a school to learn hairdressing, makeup, pedicure/manicure, and nails for a year.

He added, all the accoutrements needed for Comfort to flourish after her training will be provided for her to start her own shop.

“I just made a call to Nhyira 104.5 FM to ask this beautiful lady if she’s interested in enrolling in Celebrities TOUCH Beauty school. We will train her in Hair Dressing, make-up, pedicure/manicure and Nails within one year for free. Hope Nana Jantuah will table this offer before her. Her tools to start her own shop will be provided also at the end of the training.”

Sachet water seller who directed traffic gets sponsorship

Don’t stop doing good, help may come in different shapes and form.