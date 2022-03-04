- Advertisement -

Two security personnel of Chicken Republic in Nigeria, who have been laid off for dancing during work hours, have been offered a new job.

A viral video captures the youngsters grooving to a popular Amapiano song playing in the restaurant in a bid to entertain their customers as they eat.

However, the owners of the fast-food joint found their conduct unprofessional, prompting their immediate sacking.

But Ossai Ovie Success, a Special Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state, says the men deserved to be have been appreciated for giving the company free publicity rather than being laid off.

The politician announced in a Facebook video: “I heard they were sacked by Chicken Republic fast food because they were dancing on duty. They actually succeeded in bringing more customers to the Chicken republic with their dancing video but with the sack, Chicken Republic fast food just succeeded in losing more customers.

“We are leaving in an era of social media and those guys should be appreciated by Chicken Republic fast food for free promotion not sack. Please if you can reach them, tell them I have a Job for them at Delta First Media, Asaba. Let’s spread love, don’t let people lose their job because the country hard.”

The story was brought to light by some netizens who couldn’t understand why the two would be laid off just because they decided to be happy while on duty.

Check out their posts below.