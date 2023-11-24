type here...
Sacking Chris Hughton now would be a bad decision – Coach warns GFA

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
The Ghana Football Association(GFA) have in the past few days been under pressure to terminate the contract of the coach of the Blackstars Chris Hughton for poor performance.

While some believe sacking is the only way to turn things around for the Ghana National team, others are of the view that the coach is working and needs to be given more time to build the team.

One such person is Coach Robert Sackey who happens to be the former coach of the Black Princesses.

According to him, sacking Chris Hughton now be a bad decision for the GFA to make adding that the GFA should consider that option after AFCON next year.

Coach Sackey explained that the 2024 AFCON is just around the corner and no coach would be able to perform better with the Blackstars if the team is handed over to him now.

He continued that even Jose Mourinho is considered the best coach won’t be able to turn the Blackstars around if he is appointed as the head coach of the Blackstars this period.

He said: “We are going toward the end of November and you are talking about appointing a new head coach. It was the same problem we encountered in 2006.”

“It’s about psyching. How to be able to motivate the players to go and perform. I feel we should keep the coach because it is too late to sack him.”

“If we sack him and even bring Jose Mourinho, he cannot be able to perform because it is not easy.”

 

Source:GhPage

