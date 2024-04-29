type here...
Sad! Beautiful lady dies while undergoing surgery to enhance her bortos

By Armani Brooklyn
A piece of sad news that has left social media users sad confirms the death of Sandra Baba.

As reported, Sandra passed away while under the knife to enhance her bortos medically known as BBL.

As we all know, a lot of young women who want to look more sexy and attract rich men go under the knife to enhance thier bortos and curves

According to Tosin Silver a close friend of Sandra, she went for a cynosure anesthetic plastic surgery.

She quizzed why plastic surgeons still perform cynosure surgical procedure knowing how dangerous it is.

She went ahead to add that Sandra’s body has now been moved to Kogi state.

For educational purposes, cynosure surgery,” typically involves cosmetic procedures performed using Cynosure laser technology.

