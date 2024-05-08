Sad! Boyfriend shoots beautiful girlfriend to death for allegedly cheating on him

type here...
News

By Armani Brooklyn
A 21-year-old woman, Sindisiwe Buhle Mkhize, has allegedly been shot to death by her boyfriend in Mabopane, Pretoria, South Africa.

Women For Change, a non-profit organisation that advocates for the constitutional rights of women and children in South Africa, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

The incident occurred on 3 May 2024 and according to reports, the boyfriend committed the heinous crime because he suspected Mkhize was cheating on him

According to the statement, the boyfriend fled the scene and has not been arrested as yet.

Sindisiwe left behind her little son.

