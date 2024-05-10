Sad! Broke mother pretends to use the toilet and abandons her baby at the police station

A South African mother has done the unthinkable and caused a massive stir online.

According to reports, the mother visited the police station and pretended to use the washroom meanwhile she had ulterior motives.

In a video with over 300,000 likes, 1k shares, and 2k comments on TikTok, a female police can be seen baby sitting the helpless child.

As stated in the post’s description, “A lady dumped her baby at the police station.”

A statement attached at the bottom of the post reads: “A lady came into Ntuzuma Police Station with a baby, asked to use the toilets, and then she disappeared. This was Saturday; now her whereabouts are unknown.”

“The baby cried throughout the evening until morning broke. Social workers were contacted, and they said they only work Monday to Friday, which means they have no standby duties clearly.”

“However, Sgt S Masondo was able to go beyond the call of duty and carry this baby, buy nappies, warm clothes, and porridge as it was more than 12 hours since this baby had last eaten.”

“We can say a lot about the police, but there are still truly good police officers out there. Well done to Ntuzuma SAPS.”

In reaction to the video attached to the article and the situation, concerned individuals stormed the comment page of the post to share their thoughts.

See some reactions below:

ndlelehle96: “I don’t know if it’s wrong for me to say but cc please take her and raise her this is your gift from God trust me this is your breakthrough.”

Its_Fhifi: “The mother tried her best, the baby is very fresh and seems well taken care of. Glad she didn’t hurt her when the going got tough for her. Thank you Sgt Masondo for stepping in, God bless u sisi.”

Margret Nokuthula Dumhe: “I’m not a South African I’m from Zimbabwe i don’t have too much money but i want to help please.”

@mxo_mosia_basia: “officer you need to check yourself, why is the baby only crys when not on your arms ?? PLZ get a test fast. BUT other then that we APPRECIATE YOU.”

Shandukani Ndou: “PLEASE TAKE THAT BABY HOME WITH DONT BOTHER TO LOOK FOR THE MOTHER , THEREAFTER FOLLOW THE LEGAL PROCEDURE TO ADOPT THE BABY. GOD BLESS YOU.”

lebz: “I wanna cry.. thinking of what that child is going through, missing her mom and confused at the strangers around her but also glad the mother brought her to a safe.”

NtandoMthembu: “atleast she didn’t kill the baby ngibonga lokho nokuthi she left the baby where it will be safe.”

zuuzuu: “Sli please check on her once in a while uma esethathiwe kwi child welfare.. uzwa yo clear spirit n warm heart thts y ethula whn she’s in yo arms.”