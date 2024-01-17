type here...

Sad! Ghanaian lady poisons herself and 2 children after fight with her husband – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A beautiful Ghanaian lady has brought tears to the faces of Ghanaians after Ghpage TV shared a video on their instagram handle.

According to the caption on the video, the lady poisoned herself and her two innocent children after she fought with her husband.

It is unclear what exactly what transpired prior to her action of selfishly murdering her children and herself but some social media users reveal that was her way of hurting her husband or taking revenge on him.

There are also claims that the lady is mentally unstable and that is the reason for her action.

In a video that has gone viral, the lady believed to be a fun loving person.

Check out the video below

