Sad! Husband Loses wife & child in labour room after 14 years of barrenness

Many Nigerians were deeply saddened by the tragic loss experienced by a father who lost his wife and child after 14 years of struggling with infertility.

The heartbreaking story was shared on Twitter by user @Teetoh10, who relayed the devastating news to the online community.

The couple had endured nearly a decade of trying to conceive a child, facing the emotional challenges and uncertainties that come with infertility.

After years of longing for a child, they finally received the news of the wife’s pregnancy, bringing hope and joy to their lives.

As the couple eagerly awaited the arrival of their baby, they found themselves in the delivery room, filled with prayers and anticipation for a safe delivery.

However, unbeknownst to the father, tragedy struck as the doctor delivered the devastating news of the wife and newborn’s passing.

The sudden loss of both his wife and child left the father in profound grief and disbelief, shattering the dreams they had nurtured for years.

His tweet reads;

“I’m in the labor room right now watching this man pray outside the labor ward…He’s praying to his lord.

His actual words are “Lord, after 14years of barrenness, I want you to do it for me completely.

Give me the grace to drive home with my wife and the newest member of my family(child)”

He’s having heart to heart with God, Meanwhile, the Doctor has already announced Time of death for both mother and the child.

Life”