News

Sad! Kwaku Manu drops the last words of Dr Grace Boadu before she died (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Sad! Kwaku Manu drops the last words of Dr Grace Boadu before she died (Video)
Just about a week and a day ago, the founder of Grace Gift Herbal Clinic, Dr Grace Boadu passed away while reportedly bathing.

According to her family, the late herbal practitioner died after slipping and falling inside her bathroom.

As alleged, Dr Grace Boadu was found naked inside her bathroom with a deep cut on her forehead.

Amidst the mourning, veteran Kumawood actor, Kwaku Manu has shared his two cents about the whole devastating incident that has been trending on social for more than a week now.

Speaking in a self-made video, Kwaku Manu went deep into the alleged cause of the death of Dr Grace Boadu.

According to the award winning actor, Dr Grace Boadu called her best friend before dying.

Going into details, Kwaku Manu claimed that Dr Grace Boadu was crying on the phone and at the same time shouting; “I’m dying, I’m dying”.

The horrifc cry suddenly stopped and an unusual sound followed.

All these happened around 5pm last two weeks Sunday before she was pronounced dead last Monday.

As expressed by Kwaku Manu, he would have loved to publish the audio online but for the sake of her family, he has decsied to keep it to himself

Watch the video below to know more.

Source:GHpage

