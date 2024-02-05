Sad moment as video of motionless Moesha Boduong on sick bed hits the internet – WATCH

- Advertisement -

A video purported to be that of Ghanaian actress, socialite and video vixen, Moesha Budong on her sick bed has surfaced on social media and Ghanaians and wailing.

In the exclusive video shared by Vim Buzz, Moesha could be sighted covered with a white cloth lying motionless on her sick bed.

Loyal fans have took to social media to question why the actress is not on oxygen after it was reported that she is in a coma and cannot do anything.

Moesha Budong is currently in an undisclosed hospital battling for her life and a second chance.

Checkout the video below