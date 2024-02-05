type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentSad moment as video of motionless Moesha Boduong on sick bed hits...
Entertainment

Sad moment as video of motionless Moesha Boduong on sick bed hits the internet – WATCH

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Moesha Boduong
Moesha Boduong
- Advertisement -

A video purported to be that of Ghanaian actress, socialite and video vixen, Moesha Budong on her sick bed has surfaced on social media and Ghanaians and wailing.

In the exclusive video shared by Vim Buzz, Moesha could be sighted covered with a white cloth lying motionless on her sick bed.

Loyal fans have took to social media to question why the actress is not on oxygen after it was reported that she is in a coma and cannot do anything.

Moesha Budong is currently in an undisclosed hospital battling for her life and a second chance.

Checkout the video below

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

TODAY

Monday, February 5, 2024
Accra
scattered clouds
83.6 ° F
83.6 °
83.6 °
63 %
2.8mph
39 %
Mon
83 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
85 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more