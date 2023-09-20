Sad! Mother abandons her two children to fend for themselves as she flees from the village – Video

- Advertisement -

Two little boys have attracted public sympathy after their mum and father abandoned them and fled the small room where they live in the village.



This emotional story was covered by popular Nigerian content creator named Lucky Udu -who visited the kids in Ogun state and created awareness about their situation.



Lucky gathered from neighbours that the kids’ mum, whose name is unknown, would be in her early 20s and left them three months ago.



The neighbours spoke about how the woman showed little or no care to the kids when she was present.

They said they cared for the kids for days after they could not find their mum.



According to one of the neighbours, the kids seemed to have different fathers, but nothing was said about the whereabouts of their dads.



Fortunately for the kids, Lucky got them to an orphanage, and they were enrolled in school. However, help is still needed to sustain the children aged seven and three.