Sad! Mother murders her own three kids after catching her husband in the hotel with his side chick to spite him

A piece of sad news that has left netizens teary alleges that a Nigerian mother intentionally murdered her own three kids after catching her hubby in the hotel room with his sidechick.

The sad report was shared on X formerly Twitter by @Miss_she_du.

Sharing the devastating story with her followers on the microblogging platform, @Miss_she_du narrated that after the woman caught her husband in the hotel room with his side chick, she decided to murder the kids they share together just to spite him.

In as tweeted by @Miss_she_du;

“She left the hotel without a word, went home and threw their 3 kids over the bridge into the water and left them to die.

A woman caught her husband cheating. She already had 3 kids for him. She followed him to the hotel that he was and made sure he saw her. So she left the hotel without saying a word. She went home and carried her 3 kids then threw them over the bridge into the water and left them to die.”

Netizens Reactions…

@adetoyan – What sort of evil is that? Shebi she will carry her kids and leave . Why kill innocent children?

@LadyGrasha – Aaaaah killed 3 kids because of cheating man ke? Child she carried for 27 months cumulatively? After all the hard work? Her own kids too? That was a very terrible and foolish mistake. Kai

@Iampelga_ – Nah her own loss ngl. Where she wan start from? The man can impregnate three ladies at same time, but who will replace her own kids?

In another tweet, Miss Edu also disclosed that all the 3 kids were below 3 and she had a set of twins among the kids and 1 single kid.