Sad News: Baba Rahman collapses in Greek Cup game; rushed to hospital

Ghanaian defender, Abdul-Baba Rahman went unconscious when he collided with an opponent in PAOK FC game against Panathinaikos in the Greek cup on Wednesday evening.

The left back fainted on the 115th minute in the the game which had traveled to the extra time after a 2:2 draw.

It took a timely intervention from the medical team to bring resuscitate him and rush him to the hospital for further checkups.

Baba Rahman has been a key player for the PAOL FC having joined the the Greek Side last summer on a permanent basis from Chelsea.

He has managed 3 goals and 2 assists in 18 league games in the ongoing season. Further details coming soon.