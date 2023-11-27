Sad News: Fella Makafui hospitalized in Kumasi – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress and business mogul, Fella Makafui has been reportedly hospitalized following her participation in an activation event in Kumasi.

The wife and mother of 1, had travelled to Kumasi for Black Friday activation sales.

The 4-day sales event at the popular Kumasi Mall drew influencers and celebrities from the Gold City.

Unexpectedly, Fella Makafui took to social media to announce the cancellation of the last day, disclosing her hospitalization.

In her post, the YOLO start was seen in an hospital chair and a bed receiving treatment despite not disclosing the cause of her illness.

“Expressing my profound gratitude and appreciation to the good people of Kumasi for coming out in their numbers for my Black Friday sales at the Kumasi City Mall. Indeed you guys have shown massive support and I am entirely grateful.

“The sales was supposed to last for 4 days including today the 26th but unfortunately we couldn’t make it. This is because I took ill and had to receive treatment immediately.

Sincere apologies for an inconveniences caused. I promised to come back again. Thank you for your endless support” — Fella Makafui posted

