- Advertisement -

A University of Ghana School of Pharmacy student has died after five years of fighting for a pharmacy degree.

Benjamin Neequaye, a student of the University of Ghana (Legon) Pharmacy School, tragically died days ago.

The voice of Legon revealed the tragic death. The cause of Neequaye’s death is unknown as details of his passing are scanty.

Sharing a photo of Neequaye, the account wrote: “Rest well, Neequaye. UG School of Pharmacy student,”