World

Sad News: Powerful magnitude 6.8 earthquake hits Morocco, kills 1000+ people

What is the magnitude of the earthquake that hit Morocco and how many people died?

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Over 1000 people were killed after a powerful earthquake struck Morocco on Friday night.

The deadly earthquake struck Morocco’s High Atlas mountain, destroying buildings and sending people fleeing from their homes.

According to the US Geological Survey, a quake of preliminary magnitude 6.8 struck the Ighil area of High Atlas at 11:11 pm.

Over 300 people have reportedly been injured and hospitals in Marrakesh reportedly saw a “massive influx” of injured people.

The earthquake was shallow, with the epicenter measured at 18 km below the Earth’s surface, Shallow earthquakes are generally considered more devastating because they carry greater energy.

