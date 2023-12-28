type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentSad News: Rapper, Yaa Pono loses dad on Christmas Day - PHOTO
Entertainment

Sad News: Rapper, Yaa Pono loses dad on Christmas Day – PHOTO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Most of my songs are just motivation to the Ghetto youth
Yaa Pono
- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian Rapper, Yaa Pono aka Ponobiom has reports lost his dad.

The ‘Obia Wo Ne Master’ hitmaker and his family had a rather sad festive season as he announced the death of his father, Mr Adu Antwi on his X today.

“Really hard 4 uptown losing my Dad on a Christmas Day .Jah guide you on your journey,,,Mr Adu Antwi ..,” he wrote.

The rap icon thus released the song “Yegya” from the “Sovran” album to express gratitude to his father for all that he has done for him saying “if I were my dad, I wouldn’t have survived”.

TODAY

Thursday, December 28, 2023
Accra
haze
90 ° F
90 °
90 °
66 %
0.6mph
40 %
Thu
90 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more