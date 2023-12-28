Sad News: Rapper, Yaa Pono loses dad on Christmas Day – PHOTO

- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian Rapper, Yaa Pono aka Ponobiom has reports lost his dad.

The ‘Obia Wo Ne Master’ hitmaker and his family had a rather sad festive season as he announced the death of his father, Mr Adu Antwi on his X today.

“Really hard 4 uptown losing my Dad on a Christmas Day .Jah guide you on your journey,,,Mr Adu Antwi ..,” he wrote.

The rap icon thus released the song “Yegya” from the “Sovran” album to express gratitude to his father for all that he has done for him saying “if I were my dad, I wouldn’t have survived”.