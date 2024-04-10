Sad! Popular Nollywood actor Junior Pope dies

- Advertisement -

It is a black Wednesday for fans, lovers, friends, colleagues and family of Nollywood actor, Junior Pope Odonwodo as he has reportedly passed on.

The talented movie star is said to have drowned while returning from a movie location with his colleagues in a boat when they fell into Anam River in Anambra State.

Their bodies have since been recovered.

Before his death, the actor had shared a video of himself on a boat, praying frantically to arrive at his destination safely. This incident happened today, April 10th, on his way back from the location.

The news has left Nigerians and movie lovers worldwide devastated as they have flooded social media to mourn him.