Sad! The Shocking cause of Mr Ibu’s tragic death revealed

Yesterday, veteran Nigerian actor, John Okafor popularly known as Mr Ibu passed away.

He was 62 and confirmed reports have it that the actor died while in a hospital.

Amidst the mourning, the cause of Mr Ibu’s death has been revealed.



According to our sources, he died of cardiac arrest.

Cardiac arrest is a medical emergency that occurs when the heart suddenly stops beating, preventing blood from being pumped to the rest of the body.

This interruption in the heart’s pumping action is often caused by an electrical malfunction in the heart that disrupts its normal rhythm.

Cardiac arrest is a critical condition that requires immediate intervention to prevent irreversible damage to the brain and other vital organs.

