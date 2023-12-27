Sad! Soldier dies while travelling for his wedding ceremony

- Advertisement -

Former Kano state governorship candidate in the 2023 election, Salihu Yakasai of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), has mourned the death of a Nigerian soldier who was said to be travelling for his wedding.



The Nigerian soldier, who was identified as Ya’u Yunusa from the wedding invitation shared by the former governorship candidate, was supposed to tie the knot on Saturday, December 23, before meeting his untimely death.



Yakasai took to social media on Friday morning, December 22, and expressed his grief over the loss. The Kano-born politician wrote:



“This one touched me. The officer was going to his wedding, which was coming up this Saturday, and had an accident and died. Indeed, to Allah, we belong, and to Him, we shall return. God rest your soul”



Some Nigerians have taken to the comment session to mourn the death of the soldier. Some of their reactions are listed below…

Andy Kor said his death was sad and prayed for the deceased. He wrote: “So sad, indeed, kai God forgive him and accept his soul and condole his wife and family, God knows better.”



Abdulazeez Muktar also prayed to Allah to forgive the late soldier. He said: “Ya salam, may Allah be pleased with his soul and forgive his shortcomings.”



Mogaji Remi Ade-Eyitayo Rodney expressed worry over the incident and prayed God would comfort the family. He said: “Jesus Christ! May God rest his soul and comfort his family.”



Fatima Adam posited that everything that happened to man has been predestined.



She tweeted: “Allah already writes that he won’t get married before returning to Allah.” Yusuf tweeted that Allah should grant him paradise – He wrote