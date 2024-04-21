type here...
Sad! Tragic cause of KODA's shocking death revealed
Sad! Tragic cause of KODA's shocking death revealed

By Armani Brooklyn
Sad! Tragic cause of KODA's shocking death revealed
A piece of sad news that has taken over social media confirms the death of popular Gospel musician KODA.

A source close to the family confirmed the news to GhanaWeekend that Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, as he was born, succumbed to a short illness in the early hours of Sunday.

KODA, a multi-talented artiste known for his songwriting, record producing, and soulful voice, was a prominent figure in the Ghanaian gospel scene.

His most recent album, “Keteke,” released in January 2021, was a critical and commercial success. He is remembered for his infectious enthusiasm and the messages of hope and perseverance embedded in his music.

Further details about his funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by the family soon.

