Sad video of a set of guys using plank wood to beaat a ‘trumu trumu’ man – Video

A disturbing video from Nigeria that has raised a hot conversation piece on the internet captures the moment a gay man was physically attacked by a set of people who are against the LGBTQ community.

In the horrific video, the people who severely detest the LGBTQ community can be seen using plank wood to repeatedly hit the gay man.

As seen in the video, the gay man was completely dressed as a woman and this is what triggered the masses to violently attack him.

After being beaten by the plank wood, the gay man rushed to safety where he was also forced to undress.

The clip has received mixed reactions from social media users with different opinions.

While some are completely against the actions of the mob, others have also expressed that they did the right thing.

Watch the video below to know more…

Netizens Reactions…

@Punteriann – I’m not supporting beating or harassing a man or whatever he’s called but we shouldn’t entertain the growth of this in our country. Please

@mohagirei – Agreed What he/she is doing could also be cultural terrorism….so maybe community service?

@JohnAmoh50741 – Why are they changing to become women I don’t get it

@TheFelix__ – I don’t like the fact that they are hitting him with wood but we need some discipline in our society