type here...
Subscribe
GhPageSportsSad video of how Raphael Dwamena slumped to death pops up -...
Sports

Sad video of how Raphael Dwamena slumped to death pops up – WATCH

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Ghanaians and especially football lovers are mourning the unfortunate demise of, Raphael Dwamena who slumped to death during a football match.

Dwamena was 28 years old when when the sad incident happened. Prior to his death, he had a history of heart problems.

Despite his health issues, Dwamena continued to play because football was his passion and he couldn’t let go. Having club stints in Austria, Switzerland, and Spain.

A video shared on Ghpage instagram page shows the exact moment the sad incident occurred and has been trailed with loads of comments.

According to the video, Raphael was seen squatting but as soon as he stood up, he started moving sideways till he slumped.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Watch the video below

TODAY

Monday, November 13, 2023
Accra
few clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
83 %
2.6mph
20 %
Mon
86 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways