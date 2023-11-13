Sad video of how Raphael Dwamena slumped to death pops up – WATCH

- Advertisement -

Ghanaians and especially football lovers are mourning the unfortunate demise of, Raphael Dwamena who slumped to death during a football match.

Dwamena was 28 years old when when the sad incident happened. Prior to his death, he had a history of heart problems.

Despite his health issues, Dwamena continued to play because football was his passion and he couldn’t let go. Having club stints in Austria, Switzerland, and Spain.

A video shared on Ghpage instagram page shows the exact moment the sad incident occurred and has been trailed with loads of comments.

According to the video, Raphael was seen squatting but as soon as he stood up, he started moving sideways till he slumped.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Watch the video below