Sad video of KODA talking about his sickness plus other secrets before his death surfaces

Yesterday, award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician professionally known as KODA was confirmed dead.

According to yet to yet-to-be-authenticated reports, KODA died as a result of a kidney-related issue.

However, before his shocking demise, KODA went live on social media to talk about his illness.

Speaking in the video, KODA disclosed he was once rushed to the hospital by his wife.

He was admitted for two days and later discharged.

Later after he was discharged, he found out that he was given the wrong medication which he had been taking for 8 months.