Sadio Mane marries longtime partner, Aisha Tamba

Sadio Mane, one of the most followed African footballers in the world, has surprised fans by tying the knot with his longtime partner.

The marriage ceremony took place in Keur Massar, Dakar, Senegal, showcasing the private side of the Al Nassr winger’s life.

Photos of Sadio Mane’s beautiful bride have emerged on social media as the Senegal star tied the knot with his longtime partner.

Mane got married to his longtime sweetheart, Aisha Tamba.

She is originally from Casamança and like her husband, she speaks Madingue.

Pulse Sports gathered exclusively that Aisha was long intended for Sadio Mane since her teenage days.