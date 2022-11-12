Sadio Mane will be treated by witch doctors to ensure his presence on the big stage as Senegal look to cure his injury ahead of the World Cup.

The 30-year-old Bayern Munich forward sparked fears he could miss the global competition after he picked up a fibula injury in the first half of Bayern Munich’s 6-1 victory over Werder Bremen on Tuesday.

Despite uncertainty about his recovery, Mane has been included in Senegal’s squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

Senegalese senior executive Fatma Samoura, who is FIFA’s first female Secretary General, says that her country is willing to go to extreme methods to heal Mane.

She disclosed that Senegal will turn to unorthodox methods to try in the slim hope that the practice proves successful.

“We are going to use witch doctors, I don’t know (if they’re effective) but in this instance, we’re going to use them anyway. We are hoping for miracles. He has to be there!” she told Europe 1.